Beautiful Saturday ahead for North Texas; Severe weather returns Sunday

NORTH TEXAS – There will be a big drop to temperatures mid-week following potentially severe storms.

Get out and enjoy Saturday in Dallas-Fort Worth for yet another great fall day with above-normal temperatures. It will be cloudy by Sunday with showers. Storms are possible end of day into evening, some of them strong.

It's now the second half of November – at the halfway point, this is a top-10 warmest start to the month in history (9th) and warmest start in over 15 years. There has only been one day so far of below-normal highs at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

This is the week to change wardrobes for the cooler weather. But first, a cold front will sweep through on Monday, bringing the risk of damaging winds and even brief, quick spin-up tornadoes. The storms could threaten the Monday morning commute.

Try to delay your commute on Monday until the line comes through. There will also be high winds moving through with this front.

There could be wind gusts close to 40mph behind the front. These winds will start to pick up Sunday night and stay strong through the night.

Late Sunday and on Monday, portions of North Texas are under a slight risk of severe weather (a "2" of "5" level of risk), prompting First Alert Weather Days. Damaging winds are the main threat but brief tornadoes along the leading edge of a squall line are possible as well.

There is yet another cold front headed toward north Texas, arriving late Tuesday. It will usher in some fall temperatures that look to hang around this time, maybe all the way to Thanksgiving. The coldest morning will be on Thursday, when DFW is forecast to hit 39 degrees, the first morning in the 30's in 238 days.

Get ready for strong storms with some strong winds behind the front clearing them out quickly.

