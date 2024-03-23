Beautiful Saturday ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Dig out the sunglasses! You are going to need them today as we have a gorgeous Saturday ahead!

After a chilly start in the 40s we see temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon. Our sunny skies will become partly cloudy later today as clouds fill in from the west.

It is a perfect day for any outdoor activities, just keep in mind the pollen count is still high.

Then get ready for strong southerly winds tomorrow, we are talking sustained winds 15-25 mph and gusts to 40-45 mph! It will be a great day to fly a kite. We may even see a Wind Advisory issued later this afternoon. You will want to secure any loose patio cushions or Easter decorations before the winds strengthen Sunday morning.

The breezy southerly winds are in advance of our next round of rain and storms and will increase the humidity across the area. While Sunday will be an overcast day, it won't be a complete washout, with just a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon hours. It is after sunset that we will be watching to the west for a line of storms to develop and move through the Metroplex closer to midnight.

The precipitation will be clearing out around sunrise Monday, with some lingering showers possible in our eastern counties through midday. There is a level 1, marginal risk, of a few isolated severe storms along and west of I-35. The storms are expected to gradually weaken as they head east overnight, but a few could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Colder air settles in Monday evening giving way to a beautiful sunny Tuesday with highs only in the lower 60s. A quick moving disturbance will return clouds and a few showers to North Texas on Wednesday but quickly clear out for Thursday. Opening day for the Rangers is looking great! Sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s!

We are 16 days away from the Solar Eclipse! Did you know we could see a temperature drop during the event?

Less than half the normal solar energy will occur for over an hour for all of North Texas. Pretty cool! You can expect a temperature drop just like we see at night. But the magnitude of the temperature drop depends on the weather. If it is a cloudy, windy, and humid day (better not happen, it will obscure eclipse viewing) the dip may only be 1 degree. Whereas a sunny, dry, and light wind day (now we are talking!) would mean a dip up to 8 degrees!

Soon the Eclipse Day forecast will be in the 7 day! Stay tuned!