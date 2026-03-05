Austin police release body cam, surveillance video of deadly mass shooting that killed 3 over the weekend

The Austin Police Department held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide more details about the deadly shooting over the weekend that left three victims and the shooter dead, and showed some video from the incident.

APD Chief Lisa Davis said that in the days since the shooting they have learned of additional victims, bringing the total number of victims to 19 victims from the shooting.

Davis said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, drove by a popular bar in a black SUV while shooting into the crowd outside. Diagne then parked the SUV and walked back towards the bar with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire.

Terrified bystanders pointed responding officers to Diagne, who started shooting at them. Three officers returned fire, killing him.

At the news conference, Davis also played audio from two 911 calls that came in following the shooting, police dispatch audio, surveillance video and police body cam video.

He was wearing a shirt emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag under a hoodie that said "Property of Allah."

Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

The FBI has been investigating the shooting for possible ties to terrorism. Diagne was wearing a shirt emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag under a hoodie that said "Property of Allah."

Sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the war in Iran, at least in part, appeared to have been a factor in the attack. The shooting took place shortly after U.S. and Israeli forces launched a massive wave of airstrikes that killed top regime leadership and destroyed Iranian military targets.

Authorities also found that Diagne had a history of antisemitic, anti-Christian and pro-Iranian posts on social media. Sources familiar with the investigation also said Diagne had a history of mental health issues. In one encounter with police in Texas, officers responded because he was suicidal, according to law enforcement sources.

U.S. officials say he was an immigrant from Senegal who came to the U.S. in 2000 and became an American citizen in 2013.