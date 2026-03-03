Social media believed to be tied to Austin shooter is full of antisemitic, anti-Christian, misogynistic posts

The attacker who gunned down revelers at a bar in Austin, Texas, over the weekend appears to have posted vile antisemitic, anti-Christian and misogynistic posts in the year and a half leading up to the deadly shooting, according to law enforcement sources in Texas. Three people were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in the rampage early Sunday, one day after the U.S. and Israel struck Iran.

The X account investigators believe is linked to the gunman was created in October 2024 and its most recent post is from December.

Last April, when tensions between Israel and Iran were spiking, one post read: "THE ISLAMIC REVOLUTION IS ETERNAL … you Zionist and islamophobes can be angry all you want but you can't do a damn thing about it no matter what."

The post was a reply to an April 28 post by the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghi, in which he criticized President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The gunman, identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was killed by police in a shootout. Sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News the war in Iran, at least in part, appeared to have been a factor in his attack.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a design similar to the Iranian flag and a hoodie that said "Property of Allah." A Quran was found in the SUV he was driving during the attack, law enforcement sources told CBS News.

Photo at left shows the gunman in the Austin, Texas bar shooting wearing a "Property of Allah" hoodie. At right, a photo obtained by CBS News shows the Iranian flag shirt he was wearing underneath, after he was killed by police. Left: Fox News; Right: Obtained by CBS News

During a search of his Austin apartment on Sunday, investigators found an Islamic Republic of Iran flag and pictures of Iranian regime leaders, according to an official with direct knowledge of the investigation.

Sources familiar with the investigation also said Diagne had a history of mental health issues. In one encounter with police in Texas, officers responded because he was suicidal, according law enforcement sources.

U.S. officials say he was an immigrant from Senegal who came to the U.S. in 2000 and became an American citizen in 2013.

While living in New York, he was sued for severely injuring a woman in a vehicle crash. His response to the lawsuit and its conclusion remain unclear. He was arrested four times between 2001 and 2016, records show. The 2001 arrest, the only one which is unsealed, was for illegally selling sunglasses..

There are multiple social media accounts on several platforms with a username that matches the gunman's name. This X account, which sources said appears to be linked to the shooter, stood out for its inflammatory posts.

There was a post that referred to President Trump as "A shameless clown," and another that described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "Evil."

In December, in response to a meme that said, "Women produce babies. What do men produce?," the account linked to the gunman said: "SPERM and have built everything in this world."

Many of the posts disparage Christianity, like one calling the religion "fake," and others using vulgar language for foundational figures in Christianity, including Jesus' mother Mary.

One post from October said "Muslims worship THE ONE AND ONLY TRUE GOD," in a reply to a post from another X user that said "Muslims and Christians don't worship the same God."

Several posts replied to Trump supporter and right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who has called herself a "proud Islamophobe." One said, "you and your Israel first acolytes fake Jews know it, so melt down all you want you ugly [b—-]."