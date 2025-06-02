North Texas police searching for critical missing teen, Skylar Dennis, last seen May 31

Aubrey police searching for missing teen last seen May 31

Aubrey police are searching for a teen who was reported missing late last week.

Skylar Paige Dennis, 17, was last seen on May 31 around 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Fox Trotter Drive in the Sandbrock Ranch subdivision.

According to police, she is known to frequent the Paloma Creek area, about 12 miles east of Denton.

Have you seen her? Aubrey police are searching for 17-year-old Skylar Paige Dennis. Aubrey Police Department via Facebook

She is described as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts with a black hoop nose ring in her right nostril.

Police said she is considered a critical missing teen.

If you have any information about the teen's whereabouts, contact the Aubrey Police Department at 940-349-1600 ext. 9 or call 911.