AT&T expands wireless network in DFW metroplex ahead of World Cup crowds

Many of us are no strangers to attending a big game or concert and having terrible cell service. It's why AT&T says it has big plans for the World Cup.

"When everybody starts using at the same time, everybody starts uploading at the same time. So our intention is to build a network that is three times the capacity of all these people combined,"

AT&T says it's ready for your World Cup selfies, texts, ticket swaps and everything in between if you head to the stadium district in Arlington this summer.

"Simplistically speaking, we have added 110 macros, which is the size of Fort Worth city, in our asset deployment into that one small area," said Oneza Sohel, the Wireless Implementation Director for AT&T in North Texas, "Just think about having a highway and now just adding lanes to it."

But it's not just making sure that killer video of the half-time show gets posted immediately – it's also about keeping everyone safe.

"First net built with AT&T is a separate network just for first responders. It's isolated for them," said Kelley Adley.

Adley works with AT&T's response operations group and helps deploy their network that keeps emergency services connected even if the worst happens.

"This truck, the cell on wheels, it will be up on a parking garage overseeing the stadium in what we call a hot standby, which means it's not turned on, but it's ready, but in that crisis time, if there's a critical event, we can remotely turn that up instantly," said Adley.

This network is tried and true; it's seen action right here in Texas.

"So, on July 4th, I got the call that there was extreme flooding in Kerr County. I left Saturday morning," said Adley, "This compact, rapid deployable was along the river providing first net coverage for the first responders doing search and rescue."

While they hope there's no need for this equipment this summer, they're ready at the flip of a switch.

"Our network is solid. In case of a catastrophic event, we're there to support first responders," said Adley.

AT&T says that while the first-responder networks will only be in place during the World Cup, the rest of the infrastructure is here to stay, so you'll be able to upload at light speed during Cowboys games going forward.