Two suspects wanted after attempted ATM burglary at White Settlement convenience store, police say

The White Settlement Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who attempted to steal an ATM from a convenience store early on Christmas Eve.

According to the department, just before 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, two men inside a stolen SUV from Dallas pulled up to the 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of South Cherry Lane and tied a metal cable to the ATM. The suspects then attempted to pull the ATM out of the store, busting out the glass and door.

Police said that as the suspects tried to flee the scene by dragging the ATM, it dislodged from the metal cable and was found abandoned on the service road of I-30 between South Cherry Lane and South Las Vegas Trail.

White Settlement PD said officers used camera technologies and license plate readers to track the suspects' vehicle. The SUV was later found abandoned in the 2700 block of Shenandoah Road in Fort Worth – less than a mile from the incident.

Police believe the suspects may have fled on foot or got inside another vehicle.

Both suspects were described as men wearing black hoodies, black pants, face masks and orange gloves. Police said one man had on white sneakers and the other had on black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information concerning their location is asked to call Detective Geovanny Ramirez at 817-246-7070 ext. 420, or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Investigators are working to determine if this crime is related to two similar incidents at convenience stores within the last two weeks.