Attack on 76-year-old worker at North Texas hospital sparks calls for stronger protections for health care staff

An assault at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas late last week has raised alarms about the safety of health care workers.

The victim, a 76-year-old woman and longtime employee at the hospital, was working as a direct observer or sitter during the incident, sources told CBS News Texas. She was assigned to sit with a 30-year-old patient to watch over him Thursday overnight.

It's not clear how long she was there, but at some point, the patient allegedly became violent, sources said.

According to an affidavit filed by Baylor Scott & White's police force, in an unprovoked attack, the man began to "repeatedly punch the victim," hitting her more than a dozen times in the face and "rendering [her] unconscious."

She was left with "severe pain, bruising, swelling, and bleeding" on the left side of her face, authorities said.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by her colleagues, she "will now require surgery" and "faces a long road to physical, mental, and emotional healing."

Baylor Scott & White Health released the following statement:

"First and foremost, we are caring for our team member, supporting her physically, emotionally, and financially as she recovers. And we are equally focused on supporting our frontline colleagues with enhanced resources, including additional security on campus."

The hospital said it is also reviewing its procedures in response.

The unidentified man has now been charged with six counts of felony assault, and the incident has sparked a larger conversation about the safety of health care workers.

One nurse wrote on social media: "this happens every day...verbal and physical abuse... we all have stories."

Others have called for increased security.