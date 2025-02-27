Displaced Artisan Theater performers find new home at the Stand Performing Arts Ministry

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBS News Texas first brought you the story last year of a group of community theater actors, directors, and designers without a place to perform. The iconic Artisan Theater had its final curtain call after more than two decades in musical theater. Now, the performers are finding their second act.

NORTH TEXAS – The stage of the Artisan Theater in Hurst went dark in August. A financial dispute with the landlord caused the community theater to close its doors, which left actors like 17-year-old Riley Hilsinger without a place to perform.

CBS News Texas

"I was devastated," Hilsinger said. "Artisan has been my home for years, and whenever I found out it was closing, I didn't know what to do."

"It was definitely a huge gut punch for the community, especially the youth," 18-year-old Dominic Norris said.

The door closed for teachers and performers at the Artisan Theater, but it opened at the Stand Performing Arts Ministry, where displaced artists found a new home. That includes artistic director Renee Norris.

"One of the things we were able to do at Stand was expand the number of shows we were doing so that we can accommodate for more directors, more music directors, and more designers," Renee said.

About a dozen people who lost their jobs at the Artisan Theater are now bringing plays to life at the Stand in Keller.

"We have nearly 12 mainstage shows, we have children's shows, we have special events, and we will be the first community theater in Keller," Renee said.

A group of kids ages 13 to 18 recently traveled to California for the Junior Theater Festival. They're appreciative to continue performing and see the reflection of their future aspirations.

"It's a crazy thing to think about because then I would end up losing my creative outlet, and I wouldn't be able to see all of the people I love so much anymore," Hilsinger said.

"I'd love to do Broadway one day, if that's possible, but I just find so much joy and fulfillment working in community theater," Dominic said.

The group of performers and directors from the Artisan expect to open their own space in June and are thankful for their temporary home at the Stand to continue creating the artform they love so much.

You can watch their performance of "The Drowsy Chaperone, Jr." at the Stand beginning April 21.