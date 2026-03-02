Crews battle fire at Arlington commercial building

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an Arlington building early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Garden Park Court. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from a two-story commercial building.

Crews quickly upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm, calling for more assistance to the scene.

Arlington Fire Department told CBS News Texas that they are working to gather more information on what caused the blaze. We'll have more information when it becomes available.