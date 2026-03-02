Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle fire at Arlington commercial building

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an Arlington building early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of Garden Park Court. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were coming from a two-story commercial building.

Crews quickly upgraded the blaze to a three-alarm, calling for more assistance to the scene.

Arlington Fire Department told CBS News Texas that they are working to gather more information on what caused the blaze. We'll have more information when it becomes available. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue