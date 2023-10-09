Arlington Public Library chosen as "NASA@ My Library" partner to further STEAM learning opportunities
ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As part of World Space Week, the Arlington Public Library was chosen to take part in a national initiative to implement more STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning opportunities.
Just one of 49 NASA@ My Library partners across the country, the library will receive a solar science kit in both English and Spanish, access to experts for programs, as well as training and support.
The following equipment will be provided in the kit:
- A 4.5-inch Dobsonian telescope with a solar observing add-on
- Two Sunspotters
- The "Moonbear's Shadow" activity
"We're thrilled to have been selected," library director Norma Zuñiga stated in a press release. "Being selected [as] a partner allows APL to continue offering engaging experiences for our community."
According to that same release, a program schedule utilizing the kit will become available in the coming months. For additional information, click here.
