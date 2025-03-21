Arlington police arrest four men in connection to shooting that left teen girl injured

Four men are in jail and have been charged in connection to a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex that left an innocent teen injured, according to police.

The shooting happened on March 10 just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Trailwood Court.

When Arlington police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they said a teenage girl was shot in the arm while she was asleep in her bedroom. She was taken to a local hospital by a family member and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She has since been released from the hospital.

Arlington police said two groups of people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the apartment complex and a stray bullet from that shooting went through the window of an apartment, striking the teen. There were no other injuries reported.

Police said they do not believe the teen or anyone else in the apartment was targeted or involved in the shooting and that the two groups were in an ongoing feud.

On March 12, Arlington police officers returned to the same apartment complex after receiving reports about an armed man.

When officers approached a group of men, two of them ran. After a short foot chase, officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Thomas and 21-year-old Dmarjae Johnson.

Johnson was charged with evading police and Thomas was charged with evading police and deadly conduct. Police also learned Thomas had an unrelated, active warrant that prohibited him from possessing a weapon, so he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

After concluding that Thomas and Johnson were involved in the March 10 shooting, they were also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two gang members were also arrested in connection to the shooting – 18-year-old Cortez Atkinson and a juvenile male, according to police. Warrants were issued for them on a count of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The juvenile was located in Arlington on March 18 and was taken into custody at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

On March 19, Atkinson turned himself in.