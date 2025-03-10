Arlington police search for suspect who shot teen girl through apartment window

Arlington police are searching for a suspect who shot a teen girl through the window of an apartment Sunday overnight.

Officers were called out to a shooting at an apartment complex on Trailwood Court after 2 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they said a teenage girl had been shot in the arm while in her room. She was transported to a local hospital by a family member and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators discovered shell casings in the parking lot and a bullet hole in the window of the apartment in the complex that were consistent with the reported shooting.

While there were no other reported injuries, officers also discovered several cars in the parking lot that were damaged by gunfire.

A spokesperson with the Arlington Police Department said no suspect information is available, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance video is asked to call APD or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County.