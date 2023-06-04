Arlington monastery files amended lawsuit against Fort Worth bishop, demands proof

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The attorney for an Arlington nun accused of breaking her vow of chastity by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth is speaking out.

Attorney Matthew Bobo said the Carmelite nuns are not backing down and now they're accusing Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson of defamation.

"Absolutely nothing in this process has been fair or done correctly I mean from the very beginning procedurally the way the bishop has gone about this has been very contrary to very established canonical rules and the canonical process," said Bobo.

Back in April Olson accused Reverend Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach of violating her vow of chastity with a still unnamed priest from outside the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

The Diocese said the Vatican gave Olson the authority to represent the Pope. He conducted an investigation and concluded on Thursday that the Reverend Mother was guilty of violating her vow of chastity and dismissed Gerlach from the monastery.

"What was interesting about this latest decree dismissing her from the order to this day we still don't know what the allegation is," said Bobo.

In a letter to Olson on Saturday Bobo called on him to offer proof or evidence to back up his claim that the nun violated her vow of chastity, writing in part:

"Your Excellency: You have repeatedly and publicly accused the Reverend Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach of violating her vow of chastity with a priest. What is the specific allegation you have found the Reverend Mother guilty of?"

"If he had the proof if he had something so damning that it would warrant what he's done you would think that it would be pretty simple to put it out there and go, she deserves this," said Bobo.

Bobo said the Gerlach will remain at her monastery in Arlington as she appeals the decision and that the Carmelite Nuns are not backing down.

"They are fighting for their spiritual life and Reverend Mother's case, her life, the only life she's ever known," said Bobo. "They are very strong, spiritual women and their way of life is under attack."

CBS News Texas reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth for comment but did not hear back. The diocese said it will reinstate mass at the monastery this Wednesday. A civil court hearing is scheduled for later this month.