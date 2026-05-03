Arlington Mayor Jim Ross wins reelection to third term after challenge from Cavender

Incumbent Mayor Jim Ross won reelection Saturday, securing a third and final term after fending off a challenge from businessman Steve Cavender and two other candidates.

Ross, who was first elected in 2021 and reelected in 2023, campaigned on Arlington's economic growth and job creation during his time in office, arguing voters should keep the city on its current path.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Ross recently told CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink. "Arlington is anything but broke now. We are thriving."

Jim Ross.

Cavender, a longtime real estate developer who had previously supported Ross, emerged as his strongest challenger, criticizing the mayor and city council over recent property tax increases and calling for more transparency and a different approach to budgeting.

The race centered heavily on the city's finances, including a projected $25 million budget shortfall. City leaders raised the property tax rate for two consecutive years, most recently by about 3 cents to nearly 63 cents per $100 valuation, a move critics said placed a greater burden on homeowners. The increase is expected to cost the average homeowner about $147 more per year.

Ross defended the decision, pointing to the budget gap and attributing part of the shortfall to the Tarrant Appraisal District delaying new home assessments until next year. He said the city cut about $15 million from the budget but still needed additional revenue to close the remaining gap.

Along with Cavender, candidates Hunter Crow and Shaun Mallory were also on the ballot.

During the campaign, Ross pointed to housing affordability, infrastructure and public safety as the city's top challenges. He said efforts to attract higher-paying jobs, invest in utilities and broadband, and use technology-driven policing have helped reduce crime in recent years.

Cavender, meanwhile, focused on fiscal discipline, public safety resources and neighborhood quality, while Crow emphasized affordability and community engagement in budget decisions.

With his reelection, Ross will continue leading Arlington through ongoing growth and redevelopment efforts as the city faces continued pressure on housing, infrastructure and long-term financial stability.