67-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by Arlington ISD bus, police say

A 67-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered after being hit by an Arlington ISD bus while riding his bicycle last week, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Treecrest Drive and the I-20 frontage road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, later identified as William Roberts, lying in the road. Roberts was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the collision happened as the school bus was attempting to make a right turn from Treecrest onto the I-20 frontage road as Roberts approached the intersection while cycling eastbound along the I-20 frontage road.

After Roberts was struck, the bus driver immediately stopped, called 911 and tried to help Roberts. Police said there were also four students on the bus at the time of the incident, and they were not injured.

Police said no criminal charges have been filed in the case, but the crash remains under investigation.