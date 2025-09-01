Arlington high school track star Kerragan Johnson overcomes challenges and aims for the Olympics

Arlington high school track star Kerragan Johnson, born with a limb difference, is set to represent the United States at the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships in India this September. Despite significant challenges, including adapting to life with one hand, her unwavering determination and exceptional talent have propelled her to qualify in two events, aiming to inspire others and pursue her dream of competing in the 2028 Olympics.

The Martin High School senior could have competed in the 18-and-under division, but decided to push herself and run with adults.

"I train five days a week, so a good 10 to 12 hours," said Johnson.

The 17-year-old balances schoolwork and friends with training at a high level.

"I can't be out until 10 with my friends," she said. "I have to be in bed by 8:30 so I can wake up and go to practice in the morning."

Martin track and field assistant coach Dawnshae Evans has three words to describe her star athlete.

"Grit. Ambitious. Unstoppable," Evans said. "She's going to be training for 9 to 10 months. That speaks about your character and the fact that you can stay focused for that long."

Much of Johnson's focus comes from the condition she was born with, which made simple tasks, like tying her shoes, a challenge.

"It's called an amniotic band," Johnson said. "It was wrapped around my arm, and so it cut off my circulation when I came out of the womb."

She said she had small nubs on her fingers, but doctors removed her hand and part of her arm.

"As I grew up, I only knew one hand, so I just kind of adapted to life," said Johnson. "I never really looked at myself and thought, 'I'm so different.'"

"She doesn't want anything to be given to her or lessened because of her hand or whatnot," Evans said. "She does not let her limitations be an excuse for her to get a workout out of the drill."

That mindset and dedication to her sport led her to the USA Outdoor and Para National Championships in Oregon.

"I got second in the 400 finals," Johnson said.

And she finished third in the 200-meter finals, qualifying for the World Para Athletics Championship in India this September.

"I want to get first place," she said. "I want to drop my time, and I want to inspire others. I want to make a difference, and I want to be a good character."

"That is just extreme ambition, courage," said Evans. "It's hard to go to the trials and run against people that are four, five, six years older than you and still make the team."

The track and field standout hits the pavement hard, setting a vision for what she wants to accomplish in her career.

"My long-term goal right now is to make it to the Olympics in 2028 in LA for Paralympics," Johnson said.

"I guess the only word that I can think of is amazing," said Evans. "There is no limitation to her. She did make a dream come true, so I'm super proud of her."

The track and field phenom hopes to be a role model for other young athletes.

"Life is so short, and you don't have enough time in the day to be looking at yourself and feeling sorry," Johnson said. "Instead, just embrace who you are as a person because god doesn't make mistakes. Make your own way, make your own path, and others will follow."

Johnson doesn't just pave her own path — but shows other girls, with and without physical limitations, that you can do whatever you set your mind to if you never give up.

The high school senior also wants to work as a pediatric occupational therapist and help other kids in her shoes.