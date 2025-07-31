Andrew McGann, charged in Arkansas deaths, was a teacher in Lewisville ISD, district says

Man arrested in connection with Arkansas double murder at state park

A man charged in the murder of a married couple in a forest in Arkansas was a teacher in Lewisville ISD, the district confirmed Thursday.

Andrew James McGann was a teacher at Donald Elementary during the 2022-23 school year, according to a statement from the district provided to CBS News Texas. He was placed on administrative leave in the Spring of 2023, and later resigned, after the district investigated him for "concerns related to classroom management, professional judgment, and student favoritism."

The statement said the district's investigation did not find "evidence of inappropriate behavior with students."

"Our hearts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic situation. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority, and we are committed to supporting our school community during this time," the statement said.

Lewisville ISD referred all other questions to law enforcement.

McGann was a teacher at a small Oklahoma school district until May of this year, and then resigned to take a job in another state, according to a statement from Sand Springs Public Schools, which is near Tulsa. It added that McGann had passed all background checks.

McGann had not yet started his new job in Arkansas at Sprindale Public Schools, said Jared Cleveland, the district superintendent. He said the district could not provide more information, citing the investigation.

Couple attacked at an Arkansas state park

Law enforcement in Arkansas say McGann is responsible for the murders of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

They were found dead on July 26 at Devil's Den State Park in Washington County.

The couple were hiking with their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, when they were attacked, state police said. Their daughters were not hurt and are being cared for by family members.

State police arrested McGann on Wednesday after a five-day manhunt roughly 30 miles north of the park where the killings took place.