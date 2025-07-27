2 people found dead along Arkansas hiking trail in a suspected homicide, officials say

Two people were found dead along a walking trail in a state park in Arkansas, authorities said Sunday.

A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were found dead at Devil's Den State Park in Washington County, according to the Arkansas State Police. Its criminal investigation unit is handling what it calls a "suspected homicide."

The suspect is a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark tank top and weight-lifting type gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan whose license plate may have been covered by electrical or duct tape.

The vehicle may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park, police said.

When CBS affiliate KTHV asked why it took about six hours between officials receiving reports of the deaths and sending out a public statement, an Arkansas State Police spokesperson said the area where the suspected homicide occurred is remote.

"It took time for our Special Agents to arrive on scene, locate witnesses, conduct interviews and collaborate information so we released the appropriate information," the spokesperson told KTHV.

The victims' bodies were being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where the manner and cause of death will be determined.

FBI Little Rock is communicating with Arkansas State Police and ready to assist with the investigation, FBI Little Rock Office Public Affairs Officer Jessica Franklin told CBS affiliate KTHV.

"We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.