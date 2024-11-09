Argyle 5-year-old defies odds, thrives on golf course after battling rare brain condition

ARGYLE – At just 5 years old, Duke Callaway Birtwistle is making waves in the world of golf — and he has big plans for his future.

The Argyle kindergartener started swinging golf clubs at the age of 2. Despite no familial history of golf, his mother, Emily Birtwistle, insists that her son possesses an undeniable natural talent. Ironically, his middle name is Callaway, which is also the name of the world's largest golf club manufacturer.

"No one in our family had ever golfed, and he has never had lessons," Birtwistle told CBS News Texas. "He's all natural taught, self-taught."

With aspirations of becoming a professional golfer and appearing on television, Duke is already on the path to making his dreams a reality. He participated in his first tournament at 3, earning the nickname "The Duke of Clubs" after hitting a remarkable hole-in-one.

Duke's accomplishments are even more remarkable considering his medical history. Born prematurely, he was just one week old when doctors found a brain bleed on his left side, followed by another diagnosis on the right the following week.

In week three, Duke received a life-changing diagnosis of hydrocephalus — an accumulation of spinal fluid on the brain - leaving doctors skeptical about his future capabilities.

"We were told he would never walk, talk or breathe on his own," Emily recalled. "So, most parents expect more brain surgeries than birthdays with their kids."

Contrary to these predictions, Duke has defied the odds and is thriving — a miracle more rare than a hole-in-one. Remarkably, he has never required surgeries related to his condition, which is uncommon for children with similar diagnoses. He also has no comorbid conditions, meaning he does not suffer from multiple medical issues at the same time.

"Duke is our one-in-a-lifetime ... walking, talking miracle," Birtwistle said of her son.

Birtwistle asserted that golf has been instrumental in Duke's development and well-being in ways she didn't realize. Given that there was a 95% chance he would be paralyzed on his left side, and considering he is a left-handed golfer, she said, "It's hard not to just sit there and go, 'How did that happen?'"

For Duke, golf has offered him more than just a sport; it has served as a form of therapy, helping him grow both physically and emotionally. During his 3-year-old brain scan, his neurosurgeon observed positive changes in brain development as he engaged in golfing activities.

Duke's story is more than just one of childhood athleticism — it's a tale of resilience and miraculous achievements against all odds. Now, the Birtwistles work with the Hydrocephalus Association, sharing Duke's story to raise funds and awareness about the condition for research.

As the 5-year-old continues to improve his skills and accomplish remarkable feats on the golf course, he and his family remain hopeful and grateful.

"Golf is pretty amazing for me," Duke told CBS News Texas of passion. "I had brain bleeds when I was a baby, and that makes me healthy."