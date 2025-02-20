Anthony Davis making "good progress" after injury in Mavericks home game debut, team says

Anthony "AD" Davis is making "good progress" following a groin injury sustained during his home game debut with the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced in a news release.

Davis, a forward/center, suffered a left adductor strain on Feb. 8 against the Houston Rockets. He missed the Mavericks' final three games before the All-Star break, the news release states.

In an update on his condition on Thursday, the Mavericks said, "Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks with further updates to follow, as necessary."

Davis' first home game at the American Airlines Center followed a "shocking" blockbuster trade on Feb. 1, in which the Los Angeles Lakers traded him for Luka Doncic.

Several Mavericks fans protested before the game, calling for General Manager Nico Harrison's firing and for him to sell the team. However, the energy inside the arena shifted as Davis gave fans a formidable introduction.

Davis had not hit the court since Jan. 28, missing his last two games with the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. He then sat out the first two games he was eligible to play for Dallas before finally making his debut against the Rockets.

In his debut, the 10-time All-Star assisted on the Mavericks' first field goal four seconds into the game, according to CBS Sports. He scored six of Dallas' first 14 points and recorded a double-double before halftime, playing 31 minutes.

Mike White, the general manager of Hero by HG restaurant, described watching the initial uproar over Doncic's trade turn into cheers for Davis during monumental debut.

"He (AD) hit a three, and then he turned around and hit a put-back dunk, and then he started claiming that this was his house," White said. "The crowd, everything just shifted, the energy shifted. The guys at the bar helped it to go around. People started saying, AD, AD, AD."

Davis finished the game with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Despite leaving late in the third quarter due to his injury, the Mavericks defeated the Rockets 116-105.

Since then, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has urged fans still upset about the Davis-Doncic trade to keep the faith. During his annual address at All-Star weekend last Saturday, Silver confirmed that he had no prior knowledge of the trade and was just as surprised as everyone else.

While he acknowledged the fans' frustrations, he said he would not second-guess Dallas' decision.

"I can say one thing for sure: Whether or not history will ultimately judge this as a smart trade, they did what they thought was in the best interest of their organization," Silver said. "I have absolutely no knowledge or belief there were any ulterior motives, no doubt in my mind that the Dumont-Adelson families bought that team to keep it in Dallas. I have no doubt whatsoever that they're committed to the long-term success of that franchise."