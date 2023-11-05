Watch CBS News
Local News

Another warm day with sunny skies

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Another warm weekend day with sunny skies
Another warm weekend day with sunny skies 02:10

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We have a repeat of Saturday's great weather today! Sunday is starting off with patchy dense fog, but it will clear out by midday with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs reaching the upper 70s.

thumbnail-image002-1.png
thumbnail-image003-1.png

Some of us are already getting the holiday décor out and if you were wondering if today is a good day to get the lights on the house, yes it is! I know some like to wait until December and that is great, too!

download-9.png

Our temperatures aren't feeling like Fall for the next few days. In fact, we are going to near record highs Tuesday and Wednesday!

download-10.png

A cold front follows close behind on Thursday returning cooler air to the region along with scattered showers and a few storms. Right now, severe weather is not expected.

download-11.png

The cooler temperatures stick with us into the weekend along with few lingering showers.

download-12.png

In case you are like me, and your allergies are hitting you hard, here is a look at the Pollen forecast.

thumbnail-image008.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 7:08 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.