Another warm day with sunny skies

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We have a repeat of Saturday's great weather today! Sunday is starting off with patchy dense fog, but it will clear out by midday with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs reaching the upper 70s.

Some of us are already getting the holiday décor out and if you were wondering if today is a good day to get the lights on the house, yes it is! I know some like to wait until December and that is great, too!

Our temperatures aren't feeling like Fall for the next few days. In fact, we are going to near record highs Tuesday and Wednesday!

A cold front follows close behind on Thursday returning cooler air to the region along with scattered showers and a few storms. Right now, severe weather is not expected.

The cooler temperatures stick with us into the weekend along with few lingering showers.

In case you are like me, and your allergies are hitting you hard, here is a look at the Pollen forecast.