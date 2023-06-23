Another hot Friday, with triple digit feels-like temperatures

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - As we move through this Friday, we're expecting another hot day here in North Texas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our counties south of I-20 today until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 109 degrees. This advisory does not include Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties at this time.

Still, though, it will be hot for many of us. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits, primarily between 100 and 107 area wide.

Isolated showers and storms are possible today. The chance of rain is around 20% during the day.

However, there is a chance of storms later tonight. We'll be watching a potential complex of storms to move into the area from the northwest. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas highlighted under a Level 1 or Marginal Risk for strong storms, generally for areas west of I-35 and I-35W. We'll watch the threat for storms closely.

This weekend, our rain chances will go down as our temperatures go up.

On Saturday, highs will be near 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

For Sunday, highs will be around 103 degrees. We'll see sunny skies.

Next week, even hotter weather is on the way. High temperatures will be in the triple digits. We'll see plenty of sunshine next week.

Stay cool!