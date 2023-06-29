Another hot day in store for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Prepare yourself for another hot day here in North Texas.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of North Texas until 8 p.m. tonight. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 109° in several communities.

CBS News Texas

Remember to take frequent breaks outdoors, drink lots of water, and check your backseat so that your kids and pets are not left behind in this extreme heat. Also, check on your elderly neighbors.

As we move through the day, we'll see plenty of sunshine. Actual high temperatures will be in the low 100s.

On Friday, more heat is expected. High temperatures will be near 100° under mostly sunny skies. It will likely feel just a tad hotter with the humidity.

As we push through the holiday weekend, temperatures won't be as hot. In fact, we're tracking more clouds and a chance of showers.

The area of high pressure that has been locked in over our area will begin to retreat to the southwest a bit, allowing a cold front to nudge in from our northwest.

This setup with give way to a few isolated showers and storms in our area.

On Saturday, the chance of rain is around 20%. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 90s.

By Sunday, we'll have a slightly better chance of storms as the front pushes closer to North Texas. The chance of rain is 30%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

On Monday and Tuesday, July Fourth, we'll have isolated showers and storms in the forecast. The chance of rain is 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.