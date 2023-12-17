Another day of sunshine in the forecast

NORTH TEXAS - What a remarkable Sunday! The high was 72°, the warmest day in over a week.

A front showed up at the end of the day, and it will be a little cooler Monday, but still a very nice day to start the work week.

Winter starts on Thursday and also marks the start of the wettest period we'll have in December. Rain chances start that afternoon and continue to the edge of Christmas.

Here is the latest forecast, which like the others over the last couple of days, will need updating as we draw closer. It does point to a more appealing trend over the last 24 hours, the rain leaves just in time for Christmas Day. The rain hits us in full force on Friday and Saturday and starts to taper off Sunday.

There is a significant change in the rain amounts forecasted now. This could end up being a heavy rain event for North Texas in what has been a dry year.

Here is the 7-day forecast. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the holiday forecast.