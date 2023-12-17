Watch CBS News
Weather

Another day of sunshine in the forecast

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Another day of sunshine in the forecast
Another day of sunshine in the forecast 03:13

NORTH TEXAS - What a remarkable Sunday! The high was 72°, the warmest day in over a week.

download.png

A front showed up at the end of the day, and it will be a little cooler Monday, but still a very nice day to start the work week.

download.png

Winter starts on Thursday and also marks the start of the wettest period we'll have in December. Rain chances start that afternoon and continue to the edge of Christmas.

download.png

Here is the latest forecast, which like the others over the last couple of days, will need updating as we draw closer. It does point to a more appealing trend over the last 24 hours, the rain leaves just in time for Christmas Day. The rain hits us in full force on Friday and Saturday and starts to taper off Sunday.

download.png
download.png
download.png

There is a significant change in the rain amounts forecasted now. This could end up being a heavy rain event for North Texas in what has been a dry year.

download.png

Here is the 7-day forecast. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the holiday forecast.  

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 6:53 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.