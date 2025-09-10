Watch CBS News
Amtrak train crashes into big rig near downtown Terrell, officials say

An Amtrak train collided with a big rig on Wednesday afternoon in Terrell.

The Terrell Police Department received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. reporting that the crash occurred in the 100 block of South Ann Street, near the city's downtown area.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, where debris from what appeared to be a box truck was scattered across the ground.

According to police, the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained only minor injuries.

Union Pacific has been notified to inspect the condition of the tracks, and officials said train traffic in the area may be delayed.

An Amtrak train collided with a big rig on Wednesday afternoon in Terrell.   CBS News Texas Chopper

Terrell, a city of about 24,000 residents, is located roughly 35 miles east of Dallas. 

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

