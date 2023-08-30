American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike

EULESS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - American Airlines flight attendants are ready to strike the world's largest carrier. About 93% of eligible flight attendants voted whether they wanted to go forward with a strike if the airline company does not agree to their contract terms—99.47% voted in favor.

The flight attendants say they want a new contract with "improvements to quality of life and a raise in pay that Flight Attendants say could not be a moment too soon, with skyrocketing inflation and a job that is harder than ever in the face of additional work duties, difficult scheduling, and passenger aggression."

Julie Hedrick, who is the National President of Association of Professional Flight Attendants and a flight attendant herself, said: "They ignore this strike vote at their peril. Our contributions to the success of American Airlines must be respected."

If the association and American Airlines can't reach an agreement, the union can request a cooling-off period which could be followed by a strike if the flight attendants decide to do so.

The last time the APFA went on strike was back in 1993. Hedrick was a part of that strike, which lasted about five days. She continued to say: "It was Labor that built this great country, and now it's off the backs of labor that corporate greed makes its money. APFA members today sent a strong message to the Company-- we are unified and long overdue for a new contract. We are ready and willing to do what it takes."