American Airlines attendant missing in Colombia as family says updates have stalled Concern is growing for a 32‑year‑old American Airlines flight attendant who disappeared during a layover in Colombia last weekend. Friends and the attendant’s partner say he has been missing since Sunday and feel authorities have not provided meaningful updates, noting the search has now stretched beyond 72 hours with no leads. They remain hopeful but increasingly worried as time passes, saying they feel “trapped in a bubble without any information.” The attendant is based out of DFW and was on a scheduled layover when he vanished.