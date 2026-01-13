Amber Hagerman's abduction changed how missing children are found — 30 years later, her case is still open

The Arlington Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety commemorated Amber Hagerman on Tuesday, 30 years after her abduction led to nationwide changes in how children in danger are found.

On Jan. 13, 1996, 9-year-old Hagerman was abducted while riding her pink bicycle. Police said a man in a black pickup truck took her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store near East Abram Street and Browning Drive.

Her body was found four days later near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington, about four miles from where she was abducted.

A suspect has never been identified. Police said witnesses described him as a White or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s under 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown or black hair.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Arlington PD said detectives are still following up on tips from the public. They are also in contact with crime labs to see if any advancements in technology can be applied to the evidence in the case.

At a news conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the case in 2021, the department said that detectives believe there are still witnesses with information who have never come forward.

Arlington PD is asking anyone with information about the case to report it at 817-459-5935. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

Amber Hagerman. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Impact of the Amber Hagerman case and creation of Amber Alert

Hagerman's killing shocked the community and led to the development of the Amber Alert system, which is now used worldwide to notify the public about missing children in danger.

Jan. 13 is recognized as National Amber Alert Day to commemorate Hagerman's abduction and highlight the importance of the system that is her namesake.

Use of Amber Alerts has evolved over time, with the Texas Legislature modifying criteria under which they can be sent. One major change in recent years was in 2023, when Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation allowing for local authorities to issue Amber Alerts independent of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The move was spurred by the abduction and death of seven-year-old Athena Strand in Wise County in 2022.

Beyond Amber Alerts, the system has expanded to warn the public about emergencies like active shooters and severe weather, as well as alerts about seniors or other vulnerable populations who have been reported missing.