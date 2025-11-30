3 years later: FedEx driver awaiting trial in murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand

November 30 marks 3 years since 7-year-old Athena Strand disappeared from her home in Paradise, Texas.

The 7-year-old was abducted from her Wise County driveway and allegedly killed by a FedEx driver. That suspect, Tanner Horner, faces capital murder and kidnapping charges, but he is not expected to stand trial until next spring at the earliest, due to venue changes and other delays.

Since Athena's death, a new law has taken effect in her honor. Athena Alerts now help law enforcement more quickly get out information about missing children to the public.

FedEx driver allegedly strangled Athena Strand after accidentally running her over, according to arrest affidavit

According to arrest records, Tanner Horner was delivering a package containing a Christmas gift to Athena's home when he allegedly hit her with his FedEx truck as he backed out of the driveway.

Horner allegedly told investigators that Athena was not seriously injured after he allegedly struck her, but that he "panicked" and took Athena into his van, worried she would tell her father what happened.

Video from inside the truck showed Horner talking to Athena, and he later told detectives that she even told him her name, according to an affidavit.

Tanner Horner indicted for murder, kidnapping of Athena Strand

Horner was indicted on Feb. 16, 2023, for aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10. Wise County District Attorney James Stainton said he intends to seek the death penalty.

Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, has been vocal about how tough the ordeal has been for her and her family.

"[It was] probably one of the most difficult moments of her life to see the person who killed her daughter, and it's a moment she's thought about for a long time," Gandy's attorney, Benson Varghese, said.

Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, contractor who hired Tanner Horner

In 2022, Jacob Strand, Athena's father, filed a lawsuit against Horner, FedEx and the contractor he worked for.

The lawsuit states in part that "Big Topspin and FedEx breached the duty of care, including...in the negligent hiring of Defendant Tanner Horner ... in failing to properly investigate Defendant Tanner Horner's criminal history, mental health history, and prior employment."

Trial set for 2026

Horner pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in 2023.

After delays and a change of venue, jury selection for Horner's trial is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2026. The trial is scheduled for April 7, 2026.