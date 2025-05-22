Amber Alert issued for Houston 15-year-old last seen in Dallas
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen from Houston.
Sharolen Roque, 15, was last seen in Dallas at 11 a.m. on May 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The 15-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and stands 4-foot-9.
DPS said she was last seen with 20-year-old Mauricio Ramos. DPS said he has black hair; his height and eye color are unknown.
DPS asks anyone with information about Roque and Ramos to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)274-9270.