Amber Alert issued for Houston 15-year-old last seen in Dallas

Julia Falcon
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen from Houston.

Sharolen Roque, 15, was last seen in Dallas at 11 a.m. on May 20, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.  

The 15-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and stands 4-foot-9. 

DPS said she was last seen with 20-year-old Mauricio Ramos. DPS said he has black hair; his height and eye color are unknown.

roque-ramos.jpg
Have you seen them? Sharolen Roque, left, and Mauricio Ramos, right. Texas Department of Public Safety

DPS asks anyone with information about Roque and Ramos to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713)274-9270.

