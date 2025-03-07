Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old North Texas girl

By Nathalie Palacios

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Barbara Weeks from Carrollton.

Weeks also goes by the name Blake, according to police. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. last Friday near Old Denton Road between Trinity Mills Road and Frankford Road in Richardson. 

She is described as a white female with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black and white striped shirt underneath, black jeans, and black shoes and carrying a green backpack. 

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911.  

The Carrollton Police Department is the point of contact, and first posted about Weeks' disappearance on social media seven hours before the alert on Friday. 

In the post, the department says they have been "actively investigating since the time of the report and continue to follow multiple leads." 

Carrollton police told CBS News Texas in an email that they have no information indicating Weeks is in immediate danger. Weeks was initially reported as a runaway on Friday, Feb. 28. 

"As she has now been missing for a week and meets the criteria for an alert, we have decided to escalate our efforts to help bring her home as quickly as possible," said Carrollton PD.

