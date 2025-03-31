Watch CBS News
Two boys reported missing out of Rockdale have been found, DPS says

The two boys reported missing out of Rockdale have been found, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

The history of the Amber Alert 

The first Amber Alert was issued on January 13, 1996, after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was reported missing. The body of the little girl who lived in Arlington, Texas was found four days later in a creek. 

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shares the story of a woman in the community who called for a public Emergency Alert System. Diane Simone wanted community members to be alerted when there's a child missing so they could help in the search. She requested it be named after Amber Hagerman and hence, Amber's Plan was created in her memory.

