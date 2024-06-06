Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old last known to be in Denton

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DENTON — An AMBER Alert is issued for 4-year-old Dominic Burgos at the request of the Denton Police Department.

Dominic has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he is wearing.

He is believed to be with his mother, 40-year-old Selena Grasty, the non-custodial parent. They may be traveling in a gray 2015 Dodge Dart sedan with license plate TKK5531.

They were last known to be in Denton on June 3 in the 3800 block of Canyon Verde Lane.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 11:02 PM CDT

