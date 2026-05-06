Shopper memorializes Allen Premium Outlets victims annually: "Because they didn't deserve this"

Rebecca Gentry said it could have been any other day, but it wasn't. May 6, 2023, turned into one of the most traumatic days of her life.

"I was actually walking into the H&M as shots were fired, saw the gunshots, saw unspeakable things, and it's affected me ever since," Gentry said.

The 27‑year‑old said the images and details of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets are seared in her memory.

Memories frozen by the violence

"I wouldn't have remembered if it hadn't been a day that someone shot up a mall," she said. "What I had for breakfast, what I was wearing, which stores I went into, why I went across the street to the H&M, but all of that is just stuck with you then because a horrible thing had happened that day."

Allen police said a 33‑year‑old gunman went on a rampage at the shopping center, killing eight people and injuring seven. Officer Dominique Akins was talking to a family in the parking lot when the gunfire started. He armed himself, ran toward the danger and ultimately killed the shooter.

Victims ranged from children to adults

"Why does someone have the capacity to even think about hurting some people that they don't know, and children?" Gentry said.

Among the victims were Cindy and Kyu Cho and their 3‑year‑old son, James. Their 6‑year‑old son, William, survived. Also killed were 26‑year‑old Aishwarya Thatikonda, mall security guard Christian LaCour, 8‑year‑old Sofia and 11‑year‑old Daniela Mendoza, and 32‑year‑old Elio Cumana‑Rivas.

"And it could have very easily been me. I thank God every day it wasn't," Gentry said. "But it was children, families. Their lives are forever changed in the worst way."

Memorial honors eight lives lost

A permanent memorial honoring the victims now stands at the outlet mall, with eight wind chimes representing the lives lost.

For the past three years, Gentry said it's the only mall she goes to because of the trauma connected to that day. She wrote a private note to the victims and placed it among the flowers left by others.

Seeking healing through remembrance

"I come every year here to memorialize the victims and the families and take back some sort of strength because it's bled into a lot of different parts of my life," she said. "I'm feeling very unsafe and, quite frankly, traumatized. So I come to just share my respects and memorialize them because they didn't deserve this."

She's beginning, through therapy, to take physical steps toward feeling safe in a mall again. The shooting, Gentry said, changed her.



