Three years later, Allen reflects on outlet mall shooting and honors victims Today marks three years since the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, and the community is looking back on the tragedy that claimed eight lives and injured seven others. In the days after the attack, people from across North Texas left flowers, signs and stuffed animals outside the mall. Now, a permanent memorial stands in their place, featuring eight wind chimes to honor each victim. Survivors and shoppers who were there that day are reflecting on what they witnessed as Allen pauses to remember the lives lost.