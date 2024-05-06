Permanent memorial at Allen outlet mall honors victims of mass shooting

ALLEN — Today marks one year since the Allen outlet mall shooting that took eight lives and injured several others.

There's a city-wide moment of silence planned for 3:36 p.m., the exact time the shooting began.

There's also a rememberance event tonight that's open to the public.

CBS News Texas/Lauren Crawford

A memorial that honors the victims, first responders and the strength of the Allen community is now on display at the outlet mall. It has eight wind chimes hanging at the top, honoring each of the lives lost on May 6, 2023.

"Through this year, there's been a lot of healing, a lot of prayer and I would say Allen is stronger," said Allen Mayor Baine Brooks.

Among the eight victims was a security guard, a mother, father and their 3-year-old son, two sisters who were in elementary school, a 26-year-old engineer from India who made Frisco her home, and a 32-year-old from Venezuela.

It was a call that first responders were trained well for but hoped would never come.

"There's so many heroes that came from our first responders, I think all of them are heroes because the fire and police were all pulling on the same rope," Brooks said.

On this day, one year ago, so many lives changed forever.

A plaque below the memorial reads "Always remembered. May 6th, 2023."

Through memorials, flowers and messaged, the community remains Allen strong.

"The thing that changed me the most is my love for my community," Brooks said. "Not just Allen, but Collin County, the state."

The rememberance event will be held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. It's free and open to the public.