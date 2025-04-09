Allen police officer receives Shield of Valor for heroism in 2023 mass shooting

A man whom Allen police say saved countless lives was honored on Wednesday in McKinney.

Dominique Akins Allen Police Department

Standing ovation

A law enforcement luncheon recognized Allen Police Officer Dominique Akins for his heroism on the day eight people were killed and seven injured during a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in 2023.

More than 300 law enforcement officers gave a standing ovation to a North Texas hero, who, nearly two years after the Allen outlet mall shooting, continues to humbly decline any effort to be recognized for taking down a mass shooter.

First-ever recipient

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis chose to make Officer Akins the first-ever recipient of the Shield of Valor award at the annual Crime Victims' Rights luncheon in McKinney.

"Today, I have the solemn privilege of presenting the Shield of Valor Award, a recognition not given annually or even routinely. It exists for those rare moments when one person's actions stand between tragedy and something far worse," Willis said.

"Very, very heroic"

Allen Police Chief Steven Dye accepted the award on his officer's behalf.

"While he is very grateful for his recognition, his words, as you know, 'Hey, anybody would have done the same thing I did.' I don't know that every officer could have done what he did because it was very, very heroic and special. I do, thank God, put him in that place on that day for a special reason," Dye said.

Body cam video from Officer Akins on that Saturday afternoon in May 2023 recorded him conversing with a family in the parking lot of the Allen Premium Outlets when shots rang out.

Ran toward danger

The officer immediately armed himself and ran toward the danger, where he was able to stop along with 13 responding officers.

"So he finally comes around the last corner, and he sees the bad guy. One more person has passed away, and he shoots three shots and he stops the killing. And the killer had over 500 rounds left in his car. He was intent on discharging," Willis said.

A memorial marks the site of the eight deaths, and another is outside the mall office. They remember those who died.

How many lives were saved that day because of an officer's bravery is something that will never be known.