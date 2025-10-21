Burleson mom said son died at hospital before his body was found in shallow backyard grave, affidavit reveals

A North Texas mother accused of burying her 26-year-old son with special needs in the backyard of her Burleson home told police he had died at a hospital, even though investigators found no record of it, according to an arrest affidavit that also describes other conflicting accounts.

According to the affidavit, Jonathan Kinman's stepfather, Jonathan Mitchell, publicly shared news of the death before authorities discovered the body.

A post on Mitchell's Facebook account on Oct. 14 read:

"So even at your strongest, certain things can make a man, father, and friend break you down to your core. I loved you so much more than I can express even if I didn't always show it, but my heart is broken in pieces right now. I know [you're] in a better place, but it still hurts."

In the comments, Mitchell added: "Our son passed away on Sunday."

Arrest affidavit details timeline of events

On Oct. 14, Burleson police received a call reporting a possible death involving Kinman, according to the affidavit. When officers contacted his mother, December Mitchell, she told them she had taken her son to a local hospital, where he died.

However, investigators were unable to find any record of Kinman's death at that hospital or with the medical examiner's office. December Mitchell reportedly told police there would be no funeral because her son had been cremated. She also said she had no medical paperwork documenting his death but agreed to continue speaking with officers.

Later that evening, around 6:30 p.m., police received another call, this time from Jonathan Mitchell, reporting that he had just learned Kinman was buried in the backyard of their home.

According to the affidavit, a family friend told officers that December Mitchell confessed to burying her son there. The neighbor said he warned the couple that if they didn't call 911, he would. Jonathan Mitchell then made the call.

Both December and Jonathan Mitchell were taken into custody and charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse.

Burleson police find body in shallow backyard grave

While the couple was being detained, a K-9 unit searched the property for Kinman's remains.

As officers and the dog entered the home, December Mitchell turned to Jonathan Mitchell and said: "The dog was going in to find him on me…it was all me…that dog was going in to find him," according to the affidavit.

The following day, Oct. 15, investigators found Kinman's body in a shallow grave behind the house. He was wrapped in a camouflage blanket.