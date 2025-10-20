North Texas couple accused of burying son with special needs in Burleson backyard, police say

A man with special needs was allegedly buried by his parents in their Burleson backyard, police say.

Burleson police said officers responded to a welfare check on Oct. 14 for 26-year-old Jonathan Kinnan, who was identified as having special needs, and lived with his mother and stepfather.

During the welfare check, police said there was information shared that alluded to Kinnan being dead and possibly buried in the backyard of the house.

Both parents, December Marie Mitchell and Jonathan James Mitchell, were arrested and charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

The next day, Burleson police and the Texas Rangers found a shallow grave in the backyard of the home, where officers found Kinnan's body.

Kinnan's cause of death is pending.

The parents are each being held on a $250,000 bond.