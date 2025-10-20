Neighbors in disbelief after couple accused of burying son with special needs in North Texas backyard

Two Johnson County parents have been arrested, accused of the death of their adult special needs son.

Police say 26-year-old Jonathan Kinman's body was allegedly buried by his parents in their Burleson backyard on White Oak Lane.

Neighbors shocked by arrests

As far as Betty Noyola was concerned, up until last week, the couple who lived next door seemed perfectly normal.

"We've talked to them in the backyard, we've talked to them in the front yard, we've seen them out there having parties," said Noyola. "They know that my kids come over every Sunday for dinner."

So, when Burleson police showed up at Jonathan and December Mitchell's door, it came as a total surprise.

Police say they were called to the home for a welfare check on Kinman. Officers say he had special needs and lived with his mom and stepdad.

"Never have we ever saw the kid... never did she ever mention that there was one.. we never saw anybody come and go with them," said Noyola. "All they ever talk about is their daughter and their granddaughter."

Welfare check leads to gruesome discovery

During the welfare check, police say they got information that suggested Kinman was dead and possibly buried in the backyard.

"My husband and I were talking, and we knew something was going on because they were bringing dogs and stuff in," Noyola said. "And I said they're looking for a body, they have to be looking for a body."

Noyola said that last Tuesday, she could see police digging in her neighbor's backyard, and after about 40 minutes, they discovered a body. Noyola said she immediately turned away, in shock.

"I shut my back door because I didn't want to see anything else," said Noyola. "And then we saw the medical examiner and everything, so we knew."

"Burleson PD kept it pretty quiet, and so we were all just wondering what was going on," said Denise Tadsen, who lives in the neighborhood.

Burleson parents accused in death of special needs son

Neighbors said it wasn't until Monday that they learned the couple had been arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. Each was given a $250,000 bond. Investigators have not said how Kinman died.

"It's devastating. I mean, I have a special needs brother, and I've always accused my parents of spoiling him, being too good to him, I just couldn't imagine."

Noyola said she has a special needs grandson and had shared with December Mitchell that she picks up his workbooks from the store where she worked.

"She even told me, 'If you ever need anything and you can't find anything, holler at me and I'll see if I can find something for you,'" said Noyola.

The Center for ASD in Burleson, a nonprofit that offers services for the special-needs community, sent the following statement to CBS Texas: