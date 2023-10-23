Adolis Garcia's 'middle finger' grand slam quiets crowd in Game 6

The Rangers are on to Game 7 of ALCS

Silence speaks volumes.

And after a night of boos and strikeouts, Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia took the slow trot around the bases in the silence of an Astros defeat.

Garcia's ninth inning grand slam solidified a trip to Game 7 and a final chance for the Texas Rangers to make it to the World Series.

A middle finger of sorts, after getting hit by pitch that ended with a bench-clearing brawl in Game 5. Houston pitcher Bryan Abreu filed an appeal to a two-game suspension hours before Sunday's game began.

When Garcia stepped to home plate for his first at bat, boos echoed the ballpark.

The power hitter seemed to grow frustrated, seeing 21 pitches and four strikeouts before the pitch he launched into the stands. The first player in postseason history to hit a grand slam in the same game he had four strikeouts.

The bases were loaded. The moment was right.

The crowd at Minute Maid Park finally quiet.

Baseball in October just hits different.

All 162 games leading up to the postseason – the warmup for the roller coaster ride of the playoffs.

And we're here for it.