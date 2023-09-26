Above-average temperatures return to the forecast

Rain stays away for a while!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to hotter weather as we move through the week.

In fact, we're going to see above-average temperatures for the next several days.

Today, expect sunny, hot weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Tonight, we'll have mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On Wednesday, expect another hot one. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We'll see more sunshine.

Thursday will feature highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.

Even hotter weather is expected Friday, just in time for the start of the Texas State Fair. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

This weekend will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

No rain is expected in the forecast this week.