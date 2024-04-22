A gorgeous North Texas Earth Day! Warming temperatures and late week rain chances.

It's a chilly start with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, so the kids will want a jacket heading off to school.

You won't need the jackets with full sunshine and highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Monday will see a high in the low 70s.

Tuesday also looks great but a bit warmer with highs near 80 and higher humidity.

Late afternoon storms develop to our west along the dryline and head east.

They will most likely weaken when they get to our western counties, but a few storms are possible around Breckenridge and Graham in the evening hours.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with a front stalled to our north, but the best rain chances arrive Friday.

We are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms Friday and even into the weekend as well.

Soak up some sunshine and enjoy the cool temperatures on this Earth Day.

