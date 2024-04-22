Watch CBS News
A gorgeous North Texas Earth Day! Warming temperatures and late week rain chances.

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

It's a chilly start with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, so the kids will want a jacket heading off to school.

You won't need the jackets with full sunshine and highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Monday will see a high in the low 70s.

Tuesday also looks great but a bit warmer with highs near 80 and higher humidity.

Late afternoon storms develop to our west along the dryline and head east.

They will most likely weaken when they get to our western counties, but a few storms are possible around Breckenridge and Graham in the evening hours.

Tuesday will see temperatures creep into the 80s.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with a front stalled to our north, but the best rain chances arrive Friday.

Our chances of rain increase from Wednesday through the end of the week.

We are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms Friday and even into the weekend as well.

Strong to severe storms are possible for Friday.

Soak up some sunshine and enjoy the cool temperatures on this Earth Day.

Today we see sunshine and mild temperatures. 
Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 8:43 AM CDT

