81-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Lewisville McDonald's parking lot

LEWISVILLE – An 81-year-old man was fatally struck in a McDonald's parking lot this weekend.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. Saturday at the McDonald's located on the corner of Main Street and I-35E in Lewisville.

Police say the driver of a truck was backing out of a parking spot, accelerated very abruptly and struck the man, who was walking out of the restaurant. That man died at the scene.

A medical issue could have caused the driver of the truck to quickly accelerate, police say. The driver was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital.