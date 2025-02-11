8 arrested in connection with Fort Worth jewelry heist at El Rancho Supermercado

FORT WORTH – Eight people were arrested over the weekend in connection with a grocery store robbery.

Fort Worth police said the robbery happened on Feb. 9 around 4:55 p.m. at the El Rancho Supermercado on North Main Street.

At least four men were seen entering the store, smashing a glass display and taking jewelry before leaving, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. The value of the stolen property was not made clear.

The ages of the alleged robbers range from 17 to 51 years old, police said.

In December 2024, a robbery took place at another jewelry shop inside an El Rancho Supermercado location in East Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, four men smashed jewelry displays inside the supermarket. A family member of that shop's owner said that over $600,000 of jewelry was stolen.

Investigators said that earlier in December, a similar jewelry heist happened near Houston at the same grocery store chain. Police said the two incidents could be connected.

Fort Worth police said that as of this time, they can't say if the new robbery is connected to the Dallas and Houston cases, but that detectives are aware.