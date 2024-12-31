Police investigate jewelry heist at family owned business in East Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a large-scale jewelry heist in East Dallas over the weekend. The family who owns the store claims the thieves stole more than $600,000 worth of merchandise from the business.

Surveillance video shows how a quiet Sunday for Angel Cuenca shattered in just 30 seconds after four men started smashing his family's jewelry displays inside the El Rancho supermarket in East Dallas.

"I felt completely helpless. They went for the two showcases with the most valuable jewelry," Cuenca told CBS News Texas.

Three of the suspects wore masks and one showed his face. Cuenca said the men walked away with about $600,000 worth of merchandise.

"A $15,000 chain. We had $13,000 bracelets that were taken," he explained.

He says the heartbreak of the crime was hard for his mother, Lucy, who opened the store in 2009 and built it from the ground up.

"It's very heartbreaking, obviously, because, you know, my mother put her blood, sweat and tears into this, and she came to this country at 17," Cuenca said.

Cuenca says he chose not to engage with the thieves in case they were armed.

"Any type of movement like that, it may have escalated," he added.

Angel Cuenca believes a suspect captured on video in Houston is one of the men who robbed his family's business in Dallas. Angel Cuenca

Investigators said earlier this month a similar jewelry heist happened near Houston at the same grocery store chain. Police say the two could very well be related. Cuenca believes a suspect captured on video in Houston is one of the men who robbed his family's business.

"Just to come in there and steal, steal the American dream from us. It's just it's hard. So, this must have been planned out," Cuenca suspected.

Cuenca suspects a fifth person could have also been acting as a lookout. He posted the surveillance video to social media, catching the attention of thousands across the county. He hopes the crooks can be caught soon so they can start the new year with piece of mind.

"We need the surrounding community at Dallas to hopefully help us bring them to justice because, it's not right," said Cuenca.

Dallas police have not made any arrests in the case yet and are ask anyone with information to come forward.