6 children hospitalized after hit-and-run by suspected drunk driver, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Six children were hospitalized on Saturday night after a crash with a suspected drunk driver, Dallas police said. Two of the children were seriously injured.

Around 10:00 p.m., a woman driving a 2016 GMC Acadia was traveling in the 4200 block of Rugged Dr. with seven passengers. A 26-year-old female was in the front passenger seat and a 17-year-old male and 4-month-old female were in the middle row, the report states. In the third row was a 6-year-old male, a 3-year-old male, a 5-year-old male and a 4-year-old male.

The Acadia was making a left turn onto W. Ledbetter Rd. from Rugged Dr. when it was hit by a black 2018 Chevy Malibu traveling west on W. Ledbetter Dr. at a high rate of speed, police said.

The 4-year-old male child was not in a child safety seat and was ejected from the vehicle, Dallas police said. The 5-year-old male child was also seriously injured. Dallas PD said both were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue. The 4-year-old child is in critical condition.

The 17-year-old male, 6-year-old male child, 3-year-old male child and 4-month-old female child were also taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The Acadia's driver and front passenger were not injured.

The driver of the Charger, later identified as 20-year-old Jose Castro and his female passenger fled the scene on foot, Dallas police reported.

Officers later found Castro in the neighborhood and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he remains. He faces two charges of intoxication assault and two charges of collision causing serious bodily injury.