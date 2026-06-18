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6 arrested during England-Croatia FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium, Arlington police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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Arlington police arrested six people during Wednesday's FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium between England and Croatia. 

"Overall, we felt things went well," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The six arrests were for:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Delivery of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention
  • Trademark counterfeiting
  • Public intoxication
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal trespass

Police also responded to two fights inside the stadium, but neither resulted in any arrests. The department said stadium security handles most altercations between fans, and only involves police if they need additional assistance.

The match ended with the Three Lions of England taking a 4-2 win against Croatia.

The first match at Dallas Stadium over the weeked between the Netherlands and Japan saw three arrests. The next match is at noon on Monday, June 22, when Argentina takes on Austria.

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