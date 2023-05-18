5 years ago today, 10 people died in the Santa Fe High School shooting

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Five years ago today, eight students and two teachers were killed by a 17-year-old gunman at Santa Fe High School south of Houston. More than a dozen others were injured on that day: May 18, 2018.

Crosses line the lawn in front of Santa Fe High School on May 21, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The crosses are a memorial to the victims. Getty

The gunman, who was a student at the school, bought ammunition online with a pre-paid debit card before the shooting. Explosive devices were also found in the school and pressure cookers and pipe bombs were found outside.

One year after the shooting, a Santa Fe substitute teacher who was shot five times that day, Flo Rice, told Texas lawmakers, "I saw my friend and co-worker killed. Had stricter gun laws been in place, maybe the shooter's father would have had his guns locked up, ten lives would have been spared."

In February of this year, victims' families settled a lawsuit with the online companies who sold ammunition to the gunman.

The gunman is charged with capital murder of multiple persons as well as aggravated assault of a public servant.

A judge later found he was incompetent to stand trial. He remains at a North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.